Beta Technologies, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

BETA Technologies, Inc (NYSE:BETA) IPO will take place November, 04 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker BETA.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $27.00 and $33.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on May 03, 2026.

About BETA Technologies, Inc

Beta Technologies designs and manufactures all-electric vertical- and conventional-takeoff aircraft along with complementary systems for propulsion, charging infrastructure, batteries, flight controls, and pilot training. The company develops electric VTOL and CTOL aircraft, known as ALIA, that provide multi-mode configurations with rapid chargingand flexible payload capacity.

