Park Dental Partners, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Park Dental Partners, Inc (NASDAQ:PARK) IPO will take place October, 31 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker PARK.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $12.00 and $14.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 29, 2026.

About Park Dental Partners, Inc

Park Dental Partners, Inc provide administrative business support services including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities and equipment to our affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

