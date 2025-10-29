Navan, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Navan, Inc (NASDAQ:NAVN) IPO will take place October, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker NAVN.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $24.00 and $26.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 28, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Navan, Inc

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it's the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It's about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.