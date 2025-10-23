Preview: Dt House Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

DT House Limited (NASDAQ:DTDT) IPO will take place October, 24 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker DTDT.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 22, 2026.
About DT House Limited
DT House Limited provide corporate consultancy services encapsulating environmental, social and governance-related aspects (commonly known as "ESG") to enterprises and corporations with the purpose of unlocking greater business resiliency and sustainable cost savings along with revenue generating opportunities.
