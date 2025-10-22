Preview: Aigo Holding Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

Aigo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AIGO) IPO will take place October, 23 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker AIGO.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 21, 2026.
About Aigo Holding Limited
Aigo Holding Limited is a consumer products provider well established in Southern Europe with global operations that extend into geographic regions including Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Africa.
