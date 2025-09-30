Preview: Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:NP) IPO will take place October, 01 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker NP.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $18.00 and $20.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 30, 2026.

About Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc

Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven MGA that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding

