Fermi Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Fermi Inc (NASDAQ:FRMI) IPO will take place October, 01 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FRMI.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $18.00 and $22.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 30, 2026.
About Fermi Inc
Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence needs of tomorrow and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era.
