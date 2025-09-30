Fermi Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Fermi Inc (NASDAQ:FRMI) IPO will take place October, 01 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FRMI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $18.00 and $22.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 30, 2026.

About Fermi Inc

Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence needs of tomorrow and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era.

