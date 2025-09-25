Preview: Megan Holdings Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) IPO will take place September, 26 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker MGN.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 25, 2026.

About Megan Holdings Limited

Megan Holdings Limited a company principally engaged in the development, construction and maintenance of aquaculture farms and related works.

