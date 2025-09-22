Dt House Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

DT House Limited DTDT IPO will take place September, 23 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker DTDT.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 22, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About DT House Limited

DT House Limited provide corporate consultancy services encapsulating environmental, social and governance-related aspects (commonly known as "ESG") to enterprises and corporations with the purpose of unlocking greater business resiliency and sustainable cost savings along with revenue generating opportunities.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.