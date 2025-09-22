Megan Holdings Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

Megan Holdings Limited MGN IPO will take place September, 23 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker MGN.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 22, 2026.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About Megan Holdings Limited
Megan Holdings Limited a company principally engaged in the development, construction and maintenance of aquaculture farms and related works.
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.