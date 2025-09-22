September 22, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Megan Holdings Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Megan Holdings Limited MGN IPO will take place September, 23 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker MGN.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 22, 2026.

About Megan Holdings Limited

Megan Holdings Limited a company principally engaged in the development, construction and maintenance of aquaculture farms and related works.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

