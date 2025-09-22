Preview: Rise Smart Group Holdings Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

Rise Smart Group Holdings Limited RSHL IPO will take place September, 23 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker RSHL.
The company is offering shares at an expected price of $4.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 22, 2026.
About Rise Smart Group Holdings Limited
Rise Smart Group Holdings Limited is an established overseas studies consultancy services provider in Hong Kong
