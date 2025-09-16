September 16, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Preview: Dt House Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

DT House Limited DTDT IPO will take place September, 17 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker DTDT.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 16, 2026.

About DT House Limited

DT House Limited provide corporate consultancy services encapsulating environmental, social and governance-related aspects (commonly known as "ESG") to enterprises and corporations with the purpose of unlocking greater business resiliency and sustainable cost savings along with revenue generating opportunities.

