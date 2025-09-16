Waterbridge Infrastructure Llc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC WBI IPO will take place September, 17 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker WBI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $17.00 and $20.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 16, 2026.

About WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is a leading integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company with operations predominantly in the Delaware Basin, the most prolific oil and natural gas basin in North America.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.