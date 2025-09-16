Waterbridge Infrastructure Llc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC WBI IPO will take place September, 17 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker WBI.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $17.00 and $20.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 16, 2026.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC
WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is a leading integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company with operations predominantly in the Delaware Basin, the most prolific oil and natural gas basin in North America.
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.