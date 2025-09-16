September 16, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Waterbridge Infrastructure Llc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC WBI IPO will take place September, 17 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker WBI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $17.00 and $20.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 16, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is a leading integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company with operations predominantly in the Delaware Basin, the most prolific oil and natural gas basin in North America.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved