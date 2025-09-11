Preview: Legence Corp Set To IPO Tomorrow

Legence Corp LGN IPO will take place September, 12 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LGN.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $25.00 and $29.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 11, 2026.

About Legence Corp

Legence Corp is a leading provider of engineering, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.