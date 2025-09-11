September 11, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Gemini Space Station, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gemini Space Station, Inc GEMI IPO will take place September, 12 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker GEMI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $24.00 and $26.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 11, 2026.

About Gemini Space Station, Inc

Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy

