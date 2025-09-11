Gemini Space Station, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Gemini Space Station, Inc GEMI IPO will take place September, 12 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker GEMI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $24.00 and $26.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 11, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Gemini Space Station, Inc

Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.