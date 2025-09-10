Figure Technology Solutions, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc FIGR IPO will take place September, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FIGR.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $20.00 and $22.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 10, 2026.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc
Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets.
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.