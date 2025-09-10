Figure Technology Solutions, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc FIGR IPO will take place September, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FIGR.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $20.00 and $22.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 10, 2026.

About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc

Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets.

