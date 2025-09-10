September 10, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc FIGR IPO will take place September, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FIGR.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $20.00 and $22.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 10, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc

Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved