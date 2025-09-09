Rise Smart Group Holdings Limited IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Rise Smart Group Holdings Limited RSHL IPO will take place September, 10 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker RSHL.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 09, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Rise Smart Group Holdings Limited

Rise Smart Group Holdings Limited is an established overseas studies consultancy services provider in Hong Kong

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.