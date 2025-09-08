September 8, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Zenta Group Company Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights
Zenta Group Company Limited ZGM IPO will take place September, 09 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ZGM.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 08, 2026.

About Zenta Group Company Limited

Zenta Group Company Limited is a Macau-based consulting services provider principally engaged in delivering administrative, fintech, investment brokerage, project brokerage and project research services to a wide range of customers in Macau and China.

