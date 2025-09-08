Zenta Group Company Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

Zenta Group Company Limited ZGM IPO will take place September, 09 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ZGM.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 08, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Zenta Group Company Limited

Zenta Group Company Limited is a Macau-based consulting services provider principally engaged in delivering administrative, fintech, investment brokerage, project brokerage and project research services to a wide range of customers in Macau and China.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.