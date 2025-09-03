Fg Holdings Limited IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

FG Holdings Limited FGO IPO will take place September, 04 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FGO.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 03, 2026.

About FG Holdings Limited

FG Holdings Limited is a financial services provider who provide private credit mortgage loan brokerage services and bank mortgage loan brokerage services in Hong Kong through our fintech platform.

