September 3, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Fg Holdings Limited IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

FG Holdings Limited FGO IPO will take place September, 04 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FGO.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 03, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About FG Holdings Limited

FG Holdings Limited is a financial services provider who provide private credit mortgage loan brokerage services and bank mortgage loan brokerage services in Hong Kong through our fintech platform.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FGO Logo
FGOFG Holdings Ltd
Not Available-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved