Picard Medical, Inc. To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Picard Medical, Inc. PMI IPO will take place August, 29 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker PMI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $3.50 and $4.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 25, 2026.

About Picard Medical, Inc.

Picard Medical, Inc is a holding company that is the sole owner of SynCardia. The business of our company is carried out by SynCardia, and thus most of the information set forth in this prospectus relates to the business of SynCardia.

