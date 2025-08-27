Preview: The Growhub Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

THE GROWHUB LIMITED TGHL IPO will take place August, 28 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker TGHL.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 24, 2026.

About THE GROWHUB LIMITED

THE GROWHUB LIMITED is an investment holding company incorporated on April 12, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Headquartered in Singapore, THE GROWHUB LIMITED and its subsidiaries (collectively termed "the Company") span the Asia Pacific region and render both services and sale of goods to its customers. Along with the provision of a product traceability service for companies, the Company trades in food, agriculture, skincare, and other products, and provides IT professional services.

