Preview: Elite Express Holding Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Elite Express Holding Inc ETS IPO will take place August, 21 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ETS.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $4.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 17, 2026.

About Elite Express Holding Inc

Elite Express Holding Inc is a California-based operating entity, specialize in last-mile delivery services within California. Our core business focuses on retrieving packages from distribution hubs and ensuring their prompt and secure delivery to recipients' doorsteps. Committed to innovation and efficiency, our mission is to optimize last-mile logistics by providing efficient, reliable, and innovative delivery solutions.

