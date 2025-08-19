Phaos Technology Holdings Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

Phaos Technology Holdings Limited POAS IPO will take place August, 20 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker POAS.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 16, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Phaos Technology Holdings Limited

Phaos Technology Holdings Limited is an investment holding company incorporated on 7th March 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Company through its subsidiary assembling and commercialization of such advanced microscopy-related solutions, technologies and products.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.