Preview: Whitefiber, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

WhiteFiber, Inc WYFI IPO will take place August, 07 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker WYFI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 03, 2026.

About WhiteFiber, Inc

WhiteFiber, Inc is a leading provider of artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions

