August 6, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Firefly Aerospace Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Firefly Aerospace Inc FLY IPO will take place August, 07 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FLY.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $41.00 and $43.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 03, 2026.

About Firefly Aerospace Inc

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

