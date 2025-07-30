July 30, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Shoulder Innovations, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Shoulder Innovations, Inc SI IPO will take place July, 31 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker SI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $19.00 and $21.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 27, 2026.

About Shoulder Innovations, Inc

Shoulder Innovations, Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market.

