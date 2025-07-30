July 30, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Figma, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights
Figma, Inc FIG IPO will take place July, 31 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FIG.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $30.00 and $32.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 27, 2026.

About Figma, Inc

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world's best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma.

