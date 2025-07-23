July 23, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Accelerant Holdings To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Accelerant Holdings ARX IPO will take place July, 24 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker ARX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $18.00 and $20.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 20, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Accelerant Holdings

Accelerant Holdings is a data-driven risk exchange that connects selected specialty insurance underwriters (the "Sellers" on our platform) with risk capital partners (the "Buyers" on our platform).

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved