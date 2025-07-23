Accelerant Holdings To Start Trading Tomorrow

Accelerant Holdings ARX IPO will take place July, 24 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker ARX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $18.00 and $20.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 20, 2026.

About Accelerant Holdings

Accelerant Holdings is a data-driven risk exchange that connects selected specialty insurance underwriters (the "Sellers" on our platform) with risk capital partners (the "Buyers" on our platform).

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.