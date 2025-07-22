Niq Global Intelligence Plc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

NIQ Global Intelligence plc NIQ IPO will take place July, 23 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker NIQ.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $20.00 and $24.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 19, 2026.

About NIQ Global Intelligence plc

NIQ Global Intelligence plc is a leading global consumer intelligence company positioned at the nexus of brands, retailers and consumers.

