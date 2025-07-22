July 22, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Carlsmed, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Carlsmed, Inc CARL IPO will take place July, 23 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CARL.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $14.00 and $16.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 19, 2026.

About Carlsmed, Inc

Carlsmed, Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

