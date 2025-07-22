Preview: Cre8 Enterprise Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

Cre8 Enterprise Limited CRE IPO will take place July, 23 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CRE.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 19, 2026.

About Cre8 Enterprise Limited

Cre8 Enterprise Limited is a BVI company and conduct our operations and provide services to customers through our Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Cre8 Hong Kong

