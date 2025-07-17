Majestic Ideal Holdings Ltd IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

MAJESTIC IDEAL HOLDINGS LTD MJID IPO will take place July, 18 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker MJID.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 14, 2026.

About MAJESTIC IDEAL HOLDINGS LTD

MAJESTIC IDEAL HOLDINGS LTD is a provider of SCM services in the apparel industry delivering one-stop solution to our customers for a broad range of yarn products, textiles and finished garments.

