Hinge Health, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Hinge Health, Inc HNGE IPO will take place May, 22 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker HNGE.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $28.00 and $32.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 18, 2025.

About Hinge Health, Inc

Hinge Health, Inc is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care.

