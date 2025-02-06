Titan America Sa To Start Trading Tomorrow

Titan America SA TTAM IPO will take place February, 07 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker TTAM.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 06, 2025.
About Titan America SA
Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States
