February 6, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Titan America Sa To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Titan America SA TTAM IPO will take place February, 07 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker TTAM.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 06, 2025.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Titan America SA

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
IPOsBZI-IPOPreview
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved