Titan America Sa To Start Trading Tomorrow

Titan America SA TTAM IPO will take place February, 07 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker TTAM.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 06, 2025.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Titan America SA

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.