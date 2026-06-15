Texas Rep. Julie Johnson Sold Up to $30K Worth of Abbott Laboratories Stock

A report on June 12, 2026 shows that Representative Julie Johnson from Texas sale stock in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), valued between $2,002 and $30,000. According to the June filing, the transaction occurred on May 12, 2026.

At the time of writing, Abbott Laboratories shares are trading down 0.22% at $87.99.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Julie Johnson made 510 stock trades totaling more than $608 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Tesla and Amazon.com. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Accenture (NYSE:ACN): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Julie Johnson's recent trades:

To keep an eye on Julie Johnson's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.