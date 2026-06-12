A Congress Member Sold Up To $65K In Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

Records from June 11, 2026 indicate that Representative Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania made a sale of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), valued between $16,002 and $65,000, with the transaction dated May 7, 2026 and filed in June.

As of now, Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are trading up 0.23% at $57.03.

Stay informed on Mike Kelly's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.