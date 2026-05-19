Texas Rep. Brian Babin Sold Over $89K Worth of FTAI Aviation Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A May filing shows that Representative Brian Babin reported a sale in FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI), valued between $89,012 and $335,000. The transaction date is listed as May 5, 2026, with the report published on May 18, 2026.

At present, FTAI Aviation shares are trading down 5.23% at $218.53.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Brian Babin made 12 stock trades totaling more than $89 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like FTAI Aviation and Huntington Ingalls Indus. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Here's a summary of Brian Babin's recent trades:

To stay updated on Brian Babin's trades and other congressional trades, try our government trades tool for live updates!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.