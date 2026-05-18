Oregon Rep. Val Hoyle Sold Up to $15K Worth of LPL Finl Hldgs Stock

An official report on May 15, 2026 reveals Representative Val Hoyle's recent sale of LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction took place on April 2, 2025, as per the May filing.

At this time, LPL Finl Hldgs shares are trading up 0.82% at $299.83.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Val Hoyle executed 393 trades totaling over $554 thousand. The largest of these trades were in NVIDIA and Microsoft stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include: None

Here is a list of Val Hoyle's most recent trades:

Stay informed on Val Hoyle's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.