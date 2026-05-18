A report on May 15, 2026 shows that Representative Steve Cohen from Tennessee purchase stock in SONY FINL GROUP INC U/ADR by Sony Financial Group Inc. (OTC:SFGYY), valued between $1,001 and $15,000. According to the May filing, the transaction occurred on December 26, 2025.

At the time of writing, SONY FINL GROUP INC U/ADR by Sony Financial Group Inc. shares are trading up 0.22% at $4.59.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Steve Cohen executed 24 trades totaling over $2.96 million. The largest of these trades were in Morgan Stanley and Host Hotels & Resorts stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Steve Cohen's most recent trades:

Want to keep up with Steve Cohen and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.