Recent Report Shows That Rep. Chip Roy Bought Up to $250K Worth of Atlas Energy Solutions Stock

A May filing shows that Representative Chip Roy reported a purchase in Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI), valued between $100,001 and $250,000. The transaction date is listed as March 30, 2026, with the report published on May 11, 2026.

At present, Atlas Energy Solutions shares are trading down 4.43% at $18.0.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Chip Roy made 10 stock trades totaling more than $5.48 million. The largest trades involved stocks like Atlas Energy Solutions and Chevron. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI): $5,000,001 - $25,000,000 Purchase

$5,000,001 - $25,000,000 Purchase Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI): $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Chip Roy's recent trades:

To stay updated on Chip Roy's trades and other congressional trades, try our government trades tool for live updates!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.