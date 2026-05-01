This House of Representative Just Sold Up To $405K In Oracle Stock

A April filing shows that Representative Jared Moskowitz reported a sale in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), valued between $62,020 and $405,000. The transaction date is listed as March 23, 2026, with the report published on April 30, 2026.

At present, Oracle shares are trading up 4.96% at $169.4.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Jared Moskowitz conducted 414 trades, totaling more than $842 thousand. The largest of these were in Raymond James Finl and Seacoast Banking stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Oracle (NYSE:ORCL): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Jared Moskowitz's most recent trades:

If you want to stay updated on Jared Moskowitz's trades and other congressional members, check out our government trades tool to track their activity in real time!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.