Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell Sold Over $16K Worth of Tapestry Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A April filing shows that Representative Terri Sewell reported a sale in Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), valued between $16,002 and $65,000. The transaction date is listed as March 25, 2026, with the report published on April 21, 2026.

At present, Tapestry shares are trading down 0.82% at $151.73.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Terri Sewell made 4 stock trades totaling more than $18 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Tapestry and Apple. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Terri Sewell's recent trades:

Stay informed on Terri Sewell's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.