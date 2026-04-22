Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Bought Over $221K In Amgen Stock

A report on April 21, 2026 shows that Representative Maria Elvira Salazar from Florida purchase stock in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), valued between $221,025 and $865,000. According to the April filing, the transaction occurred on March 24, 2026.

At the time of writing, Amgen shares are trading up 0.54% at $346.71.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Maria Elvira Salazar completed 44 stock transactions totaling more than $3.42 million. Cheniere Energy and ONEOK stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Here's a summary of Maria Elvira Salazar's recent trades:

Stay informed on Maria Elvira Salazar's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.