Rep. August Pfluger Has Sold Up to $15K Worth Of Warner Bros. Discovery Stock: Here's What You Should Know

Records from March 19, 2026 indicate that Representative August Pfluger of Texas made a sale of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), valued between $1,001 and $15,000, with the transaction dated February 10, 2026 and filed in March.

As of now, Warner Bros. Discovery shares are trading down 0.72% at $27.58.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, August Pfluger made 11 stock trades totaling more than $11 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Warner Bros. Discovery and Sirius XM Holdings. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Here's a summary of August Pfluger's recent trades:

To keep an eye on August Pfluger's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.