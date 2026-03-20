Recent Report Shows That Sen. A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr. Bought Up to $15K Worth of Wells Fargo Stock

On March 19, 2026, it was reported that Senator A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr. executed a purchase of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction, recorded in the March filing, was made on March 1, 2026.

At the time of writing, Wells Fargo shares are trading up 1.08% at $77.22.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr. executed 15 trades totaling over $78 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Luminar Technologies and Wells Fargo stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr.'s most recent trades:

To keep an eye on A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr.'s trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.