New York Rep. Thomas Suozzi Sold Up to $215K Worth of Apple Stock

A report on March 17, 2026 shows that Representative Thomas Suozzi from New York sale stock in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), valued between $61,005 and $215,000. According to the March filing, the transaction occurred on February 18, 2026.

At the time of writing, Apple shares are trading down 0.77% at $252.28.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Thomas Suozzi made 30 stock trades totaling more than $268 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like NVIDIA and Global Industrial. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Here's a summary of Thomas Suozzi's recent trades:

Want to keep up with Thomas Suozzi and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.