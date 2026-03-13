Records from March 12, 2026 indicate that Representative Julia Letlow of Louisiana made a sale of 3M (NYSE:MMM), valued between $18,018 and $270,000, with the transaction dated February 2, 2026 and filed in March.

As of now, 3M shares are trading up 1.07% at $150.69.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Julia Letlow completed 257 stock transactions totaling more than $299 thousand. Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

BXP (NYSE:BXP): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Julia Letlow's recent trades:

If you want to stay updated on Julia Letlow's trades and other congressional members, check out our government trades tool to track their activity in real time!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.