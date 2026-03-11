A report on March 10, 2026 shows that Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma sale stock in AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), valued between $65,002 and $150,000. According to the March filing, the transaction occurred on February 25, 2026.

At the time of writing, AutoZone shares are trading down 0.49% at $3707.86.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Markwayne Mullin made 497 stock trades totaling more than $13.32 million. The largest trades involved stocks like Russell 1000 Ishares ETF and SPDR S&P 500. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

$100,001 - $250,000 Purchase Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

$100,001 - $250,000 Purchase Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN): $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Markwayne Mullin's recent trades:

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

