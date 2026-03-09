A March filing shows that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse reported a sale in Home Depot (NYSE:HD), valued between $5,005 and $75,000. The transaction date is listed as February 23, 2026, with the report published on March 6, 2026.

At present, Home Depot shares are trading down 2.56% at $348.75.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Sheldon Whitehouse conducted 108 trades, totaling more than $746 thousand. The largest of these were in Tesla and Kimberly-Clark stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Home Depot (NYSE:HD): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Sheldon Whitehouse's most recent trades:

Want to keep up with Sheldon Whitehouse and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.