An official report on March 6, 2026 reveals Senator John Boozman's recent purchase of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSE:XTWO) stock, valued between $24,010 and $185,000. The transaction took place on February 6, 2026, as per the March filing.

At this time, BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF shares are trading down 0.04% at $49.37.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, John Boozman executed 319 trades totaling over $641 thousand. The largest of these trades were in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSE:XTWO): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPYM): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here is a list of John Boozman's most recent trades:

To keep an eye on John Boozman's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.